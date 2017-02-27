Menu Menu

Dolce&Gabbana autumn/winter17

February 27th 2017

Over the last few seasons, Dolce&Gabbana's runway shows have been populated with countless celebrity offspring, bloggers, digital influencers and some of the fashion and music industry's up-and-coming stars.

This season was no different with the likes of Rafferty Law, Caroline Daur, Luka Sabbat and Sonia Ben Ammar hot footing it down the runway while singing teen sensation Austin Mahone belted out the show's soundtrack. It wasn't just the new names though, established women such as Charlotte Dellal, Helena Bordon and Anna Brostrem walked the runway too, proving that this collection offers clothing for women of all ages. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's autumn/winter show was centred around the idea of The New Renaissance, which merged Renaissance art of the 1500s and today's digital era. What resulted was a vibrant collection of prints, florals and heavy embellishment brought to life by the colourful characters that walked in the show. Classic Dolce&Gabbana silhouettes formed the core of the collection, think long-sleeved ladylike shift dresses embellished with pussy bows, boudoir style slipdresses in black and leopard print as well as coats, cardigans, blazers and jackets that were heavily embellished with sequins, stones and metallic buttons. Accessories played a large role with oversized crowns, jewel-encrusted shoes, brocade sunglasses and handbags crafted from exotic skins sent down the runway. Here, we share 10 of our favourite looks.

Lana El Sahely: Lebanese influencer and blogger Lana walked the runway in a coordinating silky pyjama set.

Lana El Sahely: Lebanese influencer and blogger Lana walked the runway in a coordinating silky pyjama set.

Marie-Ange Costa: Laetitia Casta's younger sister was escorted down the runway in a flowing pussy bow gown.

Marie-Ange Costa: Laetitia Casta's younger sister was escorted down the runway in a flowing pussy bow gown.

Helena Bordon: Brazilian blogger and co-founder of retailer 284 took to the catwalk in a floral appliqué minidress with structured shoulders.

Helena Bordon: Brazilian blogger and co-founder of retailer 284 took to the catwalk in a floral appliqué minidress with structured shoulders.

Negin Mirsalehi: Amsterdam-based Persian beauty and entrepreneur Negin donned a sheer, form-fitting lace midi dress.

Negin Mirsalehi: Amsterdam-based Persian beauty and entrepreneur Negin donned a sheer, form-fitting lace midi dress.

Andrea and Charlotte Dellal: The Dellals walked the runway together in black off-shoulder dresses.

Andrea and Charlotte Dellal: The Dellals walked the runway together in black off-shoulder dresses.

Anna Brostrem: Interior designer and architect Anna wore a fitted midi dress with a fluted skirt and was accompanied by her two daughters.

Anna Brostrem: Interior designer and architect Anna wore a fitted midi dress with a fluted skirt and was accompanied by her two daughters.

Bianca Balti: The Italian model wore a sleeveless leopard print shift dress paired with an oversized crown and embellished Mary Janes.

Bianca Balti: The Italian model wore a sleeveless leopard print shift dress paired with an oversized crown and embellished Mary Janes.

Coco Brandolini: The Italian mother of two and Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda ambassador wore a full length column dress.

Coco Brandolini: The Italian mother of two and Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda ambassador wore a full length column dress.

Danni Li: Chinese model Danni wore a streetwear-inspired cuffed jeans and sequinned bomber jacket ensemble.

Danni Li: Chinese model Danni wore a streetwear-inspired cuffed jeans and sequinned bomber jacket ensemble.