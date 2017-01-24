Dior's Labyrinth of Delight

Last night, Paris' Musée Rodin was transformed into an enchanted wonderland. An enormous Wishing Tree adorned with tarot cards and coloured ribbons took center stage, while twinkling fairylights and a moss strewn runway heightened the sense of surrealism. This fairytale setting proved to be the perfect backdrop for Dior's Haute Couture show, in which Maria Grazia Chiuri enthusiastically embraced her role as chief story teller.

The show opened with a series of dark looks, which saw full flowing skirts paired with heavy hoods, capelets, blazers and mysterious masks. Dark soon gave way to light as pure white gowns and feathered headdresses glided through the woodland runway. These sleek, sharply structured silhouettes progressed into a quilted, fiery red gown, followed by reimagined monochrome versions of the House's iconic Bar silhouette - updated for the season with a pleated peplum flare. Next came the heroine gowns, many of which are sure to top best dressed lists at the upcoming Academy Awards - embroidered with astrological symbols and delicate applique flowers. Chiuri and her team showcased their vast skill set, sending out floor length dresses cut from velvet, tulle, lace and lamé, while extensive embroidery, draping, tiering, fringing and embellishment reinforced the atelier's versatility.

In a time when the world is questioning the relevance of couture and houses such as Versace are choosing to cease their couture offerings, Chiuri's collection proves that it can be incredibly wearable and modern - the range of strong and bold silhouettes and sheer, delicate gowns demonstrate that the artful techniques can be applied in a contemporary and practical way. The show built on Chiuri's all-encompassing approach to dressing feminist women which she established during her spring/summer17 show for the brand, offering wearable yet whimsical, fit for a princess gowns without a damsel in distress in sight.

