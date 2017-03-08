Menu Menu

Dior's Feminist Fall

March 8th 2017

  • Heavy duty washed out denim jackets and jumpsuits created a utilitarian vibe
  • Chiuri counterbalanced masculine details such as the silhouette of this black
  • Black leather berets designed by milliner Stephen Jones exuded a commanding
  • Beautiful gowns in midnight blue were embroidered with lacy black flowers
  • Sumptuous velvet in royal blue had an iridescent sheen as it made its way down
  • Frothy skirts with thigh high slits were paired with prim double-breasted
  • Fairytale gowns with sparkling embellishments will no doubt cater to Dior s red
  • Sheepskin gilets and sheer shirt dresses worn with suede over-the-knee boots
  • Backstage makeup was kept to a minimum and hair was left to flow gently out from
  • Daywear appropriate gingham checks in moody black and blue appeared on trousers

Since taking up the mantle at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri has made her stance on feminism resoundingly clear. From statement-making slogan tees, modern day armour and the dreamiest of gowns, the Italian designer has made it her business to create clothes and accessories that cater to all women regardless of their age or style. For her autumn/winter17 collection Chiuri gravitated towards a shade of navy found in the House's archives. Using this hue as her focal point, she continued down her path of empowerment by crafting a collection that presented day, evening and casualwear options with a military vibe, sending her models marching down the runway in shades of stormy blue and black. To celebrate International Women's Day we explore the collection's most powerful silhouettes and looks in the slideshow above.

Heavy duty, washed out denim jackets and jumpsuits created a utilitarian vibe which was softened with white contrasting stitching on hems and pockets, cinched waists and black suede heels.

1 / 10
1 / 10

Heavy duty, washed out denim jackets and jumpsuits created a utilitarian vibe which was softened with white contrasting stitching on hems and pockets, cinched waists and black suede heels.

Chiuri counterbalanced masculine details such as the silhouette of this black boiler suit with feminine touches such as a chic pussy bow and shiny taffeta fabric.

2 / 10
2 / 10

Chiuri counterbalanced masculine details such as the silhouette of this black boiler suit with feminine touches such as a chic pussy bow and shiny taffeta fabric.

Black leather berets designed by milliner Stephen Jones exuded a commanding military vibe.

3 / 10
3 / 10

Black leather berets designed by milliner Stephen Jones exuded a commanding military vibe.

Beautiful gowns in midnight blue were embroidered with lacy black flowers, swishing full skirts created a sense of movement.

4 / 10
4 / 10

Beautiful gowns in midnight blue were embroidered with lacy black flowers, swishing full skirts created a sense of movement.

Sumptuous velvet in royal blue had an iridescent sheen as it made its way down the runway.

5 / 10
5 / 10

Sumptuous velvet in royal blue had an iridescent sheen as it made its way down the runway.

Frothy skirts with thigh high slits were paired with prim double-breasted jackets.

6 / 10
6 / 10

Frothy skirts with thigh high slits were paired with prim double-breasted jackets.

Fairytale gowns with sparkling embellishments will no doubt cater to Dior's red carpet clientele.

7 / 10
7 / 10

Fairytale gowns with sparkling embellishments will no doubt cater to Dior's red carpet clientele.

Sheepskin gilets and sheer shirt dresses worn with suede over-the-knee boots embodying an uptown chic vibe.

8 / 10
8 / 10

Sheepskin gilets and sheer shirt dresses worn with suede over-the-knee boots embodying an uptown chic vibe.

Backstage makeup was kept to a minimum and hair was left to flow gently out from under berets with the focus kept on natural beauty.

9 / 10
9 / 10

Backstage makeup was kept to a minimum and hair was left to flow gently out from under berets with the focus kept on natural beauty.

Daywear appropriate gingham checks in moody black and blue appeared on trousers, coats, hoodies and skirts.

10 / 10
10 / 10

Daywear appropriate gingham checks in moody black and blue appeared on trousers, coats, hoodies and skirts.