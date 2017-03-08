Dior's Feminist Fall

Since taking up the mantle at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri has made her stance on feminism resoundingly clear. From statement-making slogan tees, modern day armour and the dreamiest of gowns, the Italian designer has made it her business to create clothes and accessories that cater to all women regardless of their age or style. For her autumn/winter17 collection Chiuri gravitated towards a shade of navy found in the House's archives. Using this hue as her focal point, she continued down her path of empowerment by crafting a collection that presented day, evening and casualwear options with a military vibe, sending her models marching down the runway in shades of stormy blue and black. To celebrate International Women's Day we explore the collection's most powerful silhouettes and looks in the slideshow above.