Nocturnal Mode

Following this week’s UAE screening of Tom Ford’s latest cinematic venture, Nocturnal Animals, we celebrate the sartorial highlights and unorthodox approach of costume designer, Arianne Phillips.

Ford reached out to legendary costume designer Philips for his latest filmic feat, they had previously worked together back in 2009 for Ford’s first film, A Single Man. But to the surprise of audiences Tom Ford's long-awaited follow-up film didn’t include any of the designer’s pieces. Cutting across three distinct timelines, the film created a challenge for Phillips, who had to tie in time, location and class distinctions while costuming the film. Holding it together was a recurrent colour cue of red and green. Highpoints include a vintage Comme Des Garçons corset and a custom Chanel tweed suit by Karl Lagerfeld.