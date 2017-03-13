Natacha Ramsay-Levi Takes the Reins at Chloé

Earlier this year Chloé announced that Clare Waight Keller's autumn/winter17 show for the House would be her last. Months of speculation ensued, with fashion's rumour mill working overtime with possible replacements. Yesterday the brand put the rumours to rest, confirming that Natacha Ramsay-Levi has been appointed as creative director. For those unfamiliar with the name, Ramsay-Levi started out as an intern under Nicolas Ghesquière at Balenicaga in 2002, before steadily rising up through the House before becoming its design director in 2011. When Ghesquière left Balenciaga for Louis Vuitton in 2013, Ramsay-Levi followed shortly after, taking up residence as creative director of women's ready-to-wear - a position which she has held until now.

“I am very proud to join a house founded by a woman to dress women. I want to create fashion that enhances the personality of the woman who wears it, fashion that creates a character and an attitude, without ever imposing a ‘look’,” said Ramsay-Levi in a statement released by Chloé. Set to make her design debut in September with the House's Spring 2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week, we look forward to seeing how her hard-edged aesthetic, which was fine-tuned at Louis Vuitton, will impact upon Chloé's feminine and bohemian silhouettes.