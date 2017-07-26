Gucci's Weird and Wonderful Autumn/Winter17 Campaign

Gucci's autumn/winter17 advertising campaign whisks us away into a parallel universe inspired by sci-fi films of the Fifties and Sixties. Shot by British fashion photographer Glen Luchford who also collaborated with the House for their pre-fall17 campaign, the short film sees a cast of robots, aliens, humanoids and fabulous Gucci-clad male and female models making their way through other-worldly landscapes. Surreal, psychedelic and steeped in the heady nostalgia Michele has become known for, Gucci's dreamy galaxy is a world we definitely want to be part of. Beam us up!