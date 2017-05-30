Gucci’s Kaleidoscopic Cruise Wear

Alessandro Michele delves further into the recesses of his creative genius to further define what Gucci means in 2017. The designer’s latest cruise collection was showcased in the Palatine Gallery in Firenze, Italy, amongst the iconic art works of painters such as Botticelli and Paolo Uccello. Within its gilded halls, Michele’s fascination for embellishment, sparkle and print seemed effortless – a part of everyday life.

The Gucci woman has developed an unbeatable sense of self-confidence in the past few seasons. Think leopard printed turbans, crystallised nerd glasses and sweaters that could be borrowed from her nana, albeit in cashmere adorned in sparkling diamante bows.

There is consistently a link to the past with a strong understanding of the future, a kaleidoscopic summarisation of past trends and hipster silhouettes coated in Michele’s magical touch. Though the formula of ‘more is more’ seems to be going strong, we’re sensing a grander plan from the man behind Gucci’s meteoric commercial success. Perhaps these alternate ideas were best explored in ensembles like a head-to-toe emerald leather short jacket, paired with a pencil skirt- simple with no fuss and reminiscent of Gianni’s work for the house. Either way, we await Michele’s next showcase with unwavering fascination.