Gigi Hadid Turns Activist

For Autumn/Winter17, Angela Missoni ended her runway show by addressing the audience about fashion’s potential force in tackling continuous challenges and threats facing women’s rights. In a visual continuation of her speech, the House’s seasonal campaign celebrates freedom through lively colours, warm textures and altering lengths – all protagonists of the collection. Creatively directed by Angela Missoni and photographed by Harley Weir, Gigi Hadid joins the crusade as campaign girl posing in the clothing at Missoni’s home in Brunello, Italy.

Watch as Gigi is joined by male model Jordan Legesse.