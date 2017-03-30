First Look: Margiela The Hermès Years

Having announced Martin Margiela as creative director in 1997 Hermès entered into an era of new and exciting energy. Margiela's penchant for deconstruction and innovative approach to tailoring, technique and material sourcing proposed a new vision placing emphasis on comfortable timeless pieces that pleased the wearer rather than impressing the viewer. Working with Hermès between 1997 and 2003, Margiela's contributions changed the shape of luxury.

In parallel to the exhibit at MoMu, this book draws together rare and never before seen content including photographs, drawing and testimonies.

Chronicling this pivotal period interviews with Margiela's closest contemporaries, extensive essays by the likes of Rebecca Arnold, and Sarah Mower, and a foreword by Suzy Menkes add additional perspectives.

Margiela, the Hermès Years is available here