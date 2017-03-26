The Emerging Names To Know March 26th 2017 2.5 min read

Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection Founded in 2013 by Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, Brock Collection presents contemporary silhouettes, modern knitwear and elegant sportswear in feminine prints and fabrics. With an emphasis on unfussy clothes that can be worn every day, Vassar who worked at Theory under Olivier Theyskens and Brock whose background is in tailoring tied the knot in 2014.

Gabriela Hearst Uruguay-born and New York-based, Gabriela Hearst launched her eponymous ready-to-wear label in 2015 and has since expanded her brand to include leather goods and footwear. Winner of Woolmark's International Womenswear Designer Award last year, Hearst's aesthetic hones in on tailored separates in unexpectedly chic colours and unassuming accessories that quietly hint at luxury.

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse After long stints at Oscar de la Renta, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia launched Monse in May 2015 and the brand has quickly become a firm favourite amongst the fashion world's elite. The pair's meticulous approach to what they describe as relaxed glamour, sees them offer beautifully tailored shirts as eveningwear ensembles and beautifully cut dresses and gowns embellished with sequins.

Virgil Abloh for Off-White American DJ and stylist Virgil Abloh's creative vision led him to start luxury men's and women's streetwear label Off-White in 2013. The Milan-based brand has garnered an impressive following since launching and has evolved from denim and T-shirts to include well-cut and tailored items with a youthful edge.

Sander Lak for Sies Marjan Dutch designer Sander Lak has had an impressive impact on the world of fashion since launching his label Sies Marjan last year. The young designer has a penchant for vivid colour which is evident in his lively creations. With stints at Dries Van Noten, Balmain, and 3.1 Phillip Lim under his belt, Lak cuts beautiful fluid silhouettes from elegant fabrics that heighten their sense of movement.