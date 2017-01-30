Clare Waight Keller To Depart Chloé

French fashion house Chloé confirmed today that Clare Waight Keller's Autumn/Winter17 show for the house will be her last. The English designer was named creative director at the house in May 2011 and established an aesthetic that fused clean cut French style with Bohemian elements. Taking to her Instagram account to confirm the news, the designer wrote, 'Winter 17 the final bow - #thankyou to everyone at Chloe for an amazing six years. It's been an extraordinary journey at this beautiful Maison and one I'm very proud of #merci to all of you Clare x'. A successor to Keller has yet to be named, but they will most certainly have some very chic shoes to fill. In celebration of Waight Keller's time at the Maison we've taken a retrospective look back at some of our favourite Chloé looks under her tenure.