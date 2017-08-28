Best Dressed: VMAs 2017

Last night saw some of the music industry's biggest talents converge in Los Angeles for the MTV Video Music Awards. Aside from a series of electrifying live perfomances, artists, presenters and award-winners addressed a slew of politically-charged issues including racism, suicide awareness, mental health and body image. As always with this event, the outfits sported on the red carpet ranged from outlandish and edgy to polished and pretty. Here we share our six favourite looks from the show.