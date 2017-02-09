First Look: Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger unveiled its second in-season fashion show, titled TOMMYLAND, in Venice Beach, Los Angeles. Heavily inspired by the runway’s enviable location, including California’s youthful attitude, laidback lifestyle and love of fun, the runway showcased all looks from spring/summer17 (available in stores and online now), including the second TommyXGigi collection designed in collaboration with Gigi Hadid. Browse our photo gallery for MOJEH’s favourite ensembles, but warning: Expect Southern-Americana, with plenty of worn denim and cowboy-inspired accessories.