First Look: Tommy Hilfiger

February 9th 2017

Tommy Hilfiger unveiled its second in-season fashion show, titled TOMMYLAND, in Venice Beach, Los Angeles. Heavily inspired by the runway’s enviable location, including California’s youthful attitude, laidback lifestyle and love of fun, the runway showcased all looks from spring/summer17 (available in stores and online now), including the second TommyXGigi collection designed in collaboration with Gigi Hadid. Browse our photo gallery for MOJEH’s favourite ensembles, but warning: Expect Southern-Americana, with plenty of worn denim and cowboy-inspired accessories.

Gigi Hadid flashes some skin in a Country Western-styled jacket and viscose patchwork top, worn with a classic biker leather trouser.

A retro denim bomber jacket and cotton-printed T-shirt is paired with a buttoned-up leather mini-skirt and high cowboy boots.

Inspired by the American Dream, this look is all about the stars and stripes, which are casually worn with girlfriend-fitted jeans.

A cropped, ruby-red bomber is playfully layered over a triangle bra, worn with textile sneakers and skinny-fit patch-worked jeans.

Flared-striped jeans in different shades of blue and a blood-red cropped polo shirt attest to the ultimate in nonchalance.

MOJEH ‘It’ girl Dilone looked fierce as she sashayed down the runway in a cropped striped jacket in lavender and pink.

This colourful and cropped Tommy cotton blend jumper is superbly worn with vintage, dark-washed denim shorts.

Enthusiastically embracing the very notion of southern charm, this ultra-feminine, floral silk dress looks particularly quirky with ankle boots.

A boldly-hued silk, striped maxi skirt is youthfully matched with a cotton heart T-shirt and cowboy boot.

Bella Hadid wowed in a heavily patterned maxi dress, accessorised with a cactus leather bag and double-buckled sandal.

