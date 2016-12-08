Chanel Metiers d'Art

On Tuesday December 6th hallowed fashion house, Chanel presented the Métiers d’Art runway show in the newly opened Ritz in Paris. In a celebration of the artisanal talent synonymous with the embroidery, feather-work, textures and embellishments that set the atelier apart, 40s pencil skirts, 50s sweaters, 70s leather upon leather and 80s opulence came together in a delightful display. As Eastern elements collide with chic Parisian sass we share the visual highlights from the show.