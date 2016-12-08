Menu Menu

Chanel Metiers d'Art

December 8th 2016

18 min 27 sec

On Tuesday December 6th hallowed fashion house, Chanel presented the Métiers d’Art runway show in the newly opened Ritz in Paris. In a celebration of the artisanal talent synonymous with the embroidery, feather-work, textures and embellishments that set the atelier apart, 40s pencil skirts, 50s sweaters, 70s leather upon leather and 80s opulence came together in a delightful display. As Eastern elements collide with chic Parisian sass we share the visual highlights from the show.

 

 

 