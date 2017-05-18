Cannes Film Festival 2017: Best Dressed

Cannes Film Festival is not so much about the latest film releases as it is about the glamorous attire. From the star-studded red carpet to the elusive after-parties, fashion’s elite travel far and wide to put their glamorous, glitter and gold ensembles on the international map. Join us as MOJEH surveys the best looks from the 70th edition’s opening night. Expect dazzling diamonds, decadent gowns and lavish looks as this week-long parade of Southern French luxury kicks off in breathtaking style.