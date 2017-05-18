Menu Menu

Cannes Film Festival 2017: Best Dressed

May 18th 2017 | Annie Darling

  • Coco K nig Metallic silk thread-work and butterfly embellishments smothered
  • Bella Hadid Alexandre Vauthier s Haute Couture special bustier silk gown
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg Daughter of fashion icon Jane Birkin this French-British
  • Chompoo Araya A Hargate This silk cr pe pencil dress by Ralph Russo is
  • Fan Bingbing The Chinese actress and pop singer looked exceptionally
  • Hailey Baldwin The American model wore a royal-blue plunging gown complete
  • Julianne Moore Chopard earrings featuring spectacular blood-red Gemfields
  • Mallika Sherawat An ultra-feminine barely-there pink off-the-shoulder mermaid
  • Ng c Thanh T m The Vietnamese actress wore a dramatic couture dress by
  • Robin Wright Wright proved that above-the-knee hemlines aren t only red
  • Susan Sarandon Sarandon s evidence that age is just a number in a rich
  • Victoria Bonva Bonva opted for a salmon long-sleeved lace gown by Georges

Cannes Film Festival is not so much about the latest film releases as it is about the glamorous attire. From the star-studded red carpet to the elusive after-parties, fashion’s elite travel far and wide to put their glamorous, glitter and gold ensembles on the international map. Join us as MOJEH surveys the best looks from the 70th edition’s opening night. Expect dazzling diamonds, decadent gowns and lavish looks as this week-long parade of Southern French luxury kicks off in breathtaking style.

Coco König | Metallic silk thread-work and butterfly embellishments smothered Ralph&Russo’s black tulle gown, which showcased feather and leather blooms. König’s brunette locks were kept long and natural, with a smooth kink.

1 / 12
1 / 12

Coco König | Metallic silk thread-work and butterfly embellishments smothered Ralph&Russo’s black tulle gown, which showcased feather and leather blooms. König’s brunette locks were kept long and natural, with a smooth kink.

Bella Hadid | Alexandre Vauthier’s Haute Couture special bustier silk gown adorned the 20-year-old model. The pale pink creation featured a super thigh-high slit, and was worn with a eye-popping sapphire and white-diamond choker necklace.

2 / 12
2 / 12

Bella Hadid | Alexandre Vauthier’s Haute Couture special bustier silk gown adorned the 20-year-old model. The pale pink creation featured a super thigh-high slit, and was worn with a eye-popping sapphire and white-diamond choker necklace.

Charlotte Gainsbourg | Daughter of fashion icon Jane Birkin, this French-British actress-turned-singer looked cute as well as sexy in a long-sleeved, ultra-short Saint Laurent mini-dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello.

3 / 12
3 / 12

Charlotte Gainsbourg | Daughter of fashion icon Jane Birkin, this French-British actress-turned-singer looked cute as well as sexy in a long-sleeved, ultra-short Saint Laurent mini-dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello.

Chompoo Araya A. Hargate | This silk crêpe pencil dress by Ralph&Russo is adorned with a theatrical hooded silk organza cape. For added drama, ostrich feathers and crystals mottle the fragile fabric.

4 / 12
4 / 12

Chompoo Araya A. Hargate | This silk crêpe pencil dress by Ralph&Russo is adorned with a theatrical hooded silk organza cape. For added drama, ostrich feathers and crystals mottle the fragile fabric.

Fan Bingbing | The Chinese actress and pop singer looked exceptionally sophisticated in a monochrome graphic silk zibeline tailleur by Ralph&Russo, which featured an off-the-shoulder revere collar. Worn with the brand’s ‘Eden Classic’ clutch.

5 / 12
5 / 12

Fan Bingbing | The Chinese actress and pop singer looked exceptionally sophisticated in a monochrome graphic silk zibeline tailleur by Ralph&Russo, which featured an off-the-shoulder revere collar. Worn with the brand’s ‘Eden Classic’ clutch.

Hailey Baldwin | The American model wore a royal-blue plunging gown complete with cinched-in waist. White diamond de Grisogono earrings were paired with a chunky ring and delicate bracelet from the Maison’s Ventaglio collection.

6 / 12
6 / 12

Hailey Baldwin | The American model wore a royal-blue plunging gown complete with cinched-in waist. White diamond de Grisogono earrings were paired with a chunky ring and delicate bracelet from the Maison’s Ventaglio collection.

Julianne Moore | Chopard earrings featuring spectacular blood-red Gemfields rubies elegantly complement Moor’s tamed-back tresses and scarlet, feathered Givenchy couture gown, which features shimmering sheer organza.

7 / 12
7 / 12

Julianne Moore | Chopard earrings featuring spectacular blood-red Gemfields rubies elegantly complement Moor’s tamed-back tresses and scarlet, feathered Givenchy couture gown, which features shimmering sheer organza.

Mallika Sherawat | An ultra-feminine barely-there pink, off-the-shoulder mermaid silhouette dress crafted from exquisite silk tulle by Georges Hobeika boasts mini-pearls, soft-coloured crystals and floral motifs.

8 / 12
8 / 12

Mallika Sherawat | An ultra-feminine barely-there pink, off-the-shoulder mermaid silhouette dress crafted from exquisite silk tulle by Georges Hobeika boasts mini-pearls, soft-coloured crystals and floral motifs.

Ngọc Thanh Tâm | The Vietnamese actress wore a dramatic couture dress by Galia Lahav to the screening of Arnaud Despelechin’s Les Fantômes d’Ismaël. A modest high-neck was worn with a seductive thigh-high slit.

9 / 12
9 / 12

Ngọc Thanh Tâm | The Vietnamese actress wore a dramatic couture dress by Galia Lahav to the screening of Arnaud Despelechin’s Les Fantômes d’Ismaël. A modest high-neck was worn with a seductive thigh-high slit.

Robin Wright | Wright proved that above-the-knee hemlines aren’t only red carpet-ready, but show-stealers. She looked extremely modern in this metallic silver Saint Laurent mini-dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello.

10 / 12
10 / 12

Robin Wright | Wright proved that above-the-knee hemlines aren’t only red carpet-ready, but show-stealers. She looked extremely modern in this metallic silver Saint Laurent mini-dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello.

Susan Sarandon | Sarandon's evidence that age is just a number in a rich moss-green off-the-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown. The 70-year-old injected a dose of casual nonchalance by sporting Gentle Monster x Song of Style matt-black sunglasses.

11 / 12
11 / 12

Susan Sarandon | Sarandon's evidence that age is just a number in a rich moss-green off-the-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown. The 70-year-old injected a dose of casual nonchalance by sporting Gentle Monster x Song of Style matt-black sunglasses.

Victoria Bonva | Bonva opted for a salmon, long-sleeved, lace gown by Georges Hobeika. Delicately embellished with gold embroidery and gilded beads, she accessorised with the brand’s ‘La Tulipe’ minaudière.

12 / 12
12 / 12

Victoria Bonva | Bonva opted for a salmon, long-sleeved, lace gown by Georges Hobeika. Delicately embellished with gold embroidery and gilded beads, she accessorised with the brand’s ‘La Tulipe’ minaudière.