Best Dressed: Venice Film Festival

This year’s annual Venice Film Festival (74th edition) kicked off on 30 August, and will run until 9 September. Some of the major highlights include films such as Alexander Payne's film Downsizing, George Clooney’s film Suburbicon and Darren Aronofsky’s movie Mother!. But it's the fashion that has us all enthralled. As with any award show, the outfits spotted on the red carpet set the benchmark for the upcoming event season and, in preparation, here we share our six favourite looks from the weekend.