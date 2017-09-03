Menu Menu

Best Dressed: Venice Film Festival

September 3rd 2017

This year’s annual Venice Film Festival (74th edition) kicked off on 30 August, and will run until 9 September. Some of the major highlights include films such as Alexander Payne's film Downsizing, George Clooney’s film Suburbicon and Darren Aronofsky’s movie Mother!. But it's the fashion that has us all enthralled. As with any award show, the outfits spotted on the red carpet set the benchmark for the upcoming event season and, in preparation, here we share our six favourite looks from the weekend.

Amal Clooney wearing Atelier Versace for the screening of Suburbicon

Amanda Seyfried walks the red carpet ahead of the First Reformed screening donning an Alexander McQueen dress

Model Izabel Goulart arrives on the red carpet of the premiere of the film Downsizing wearing a denim Alberta Ferretti dress embellished with Swarovski crystals

Rebecca Hall arrives for the opening ceremony of the 74th Venice Film Festival and the premiere of the movie Downsizing donning a Giorgio Armani Privé gown

Renata Kuerten wears black gown with feathers by Alberta Ferretti at the opening ceremony of the 74th Venice Film Festival

