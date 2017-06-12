Best Dressed: Tony Awards 2017

Every year in June Broadway's biggest stars and emerging talents converge on New York's Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the best Broadway performances and shows. Last night's award show attracted not only theater stars but a host of models, actresses and singers too. From Alek Wek rocking some metal hardware-embellished boots with an Oscar de la Renta midi to Candice Swanepoel showing off her incredible post-baby physique in an iridescent Prabal Gurung number, here are our favourite looks from the evening.