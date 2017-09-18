Best Dressed: Emmy's 2017

Last night, the best and brightest stars in television gathered at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the event saw the televised adaption of Margaret Attwood's dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale a big winner on the night as well as Big Little Lies starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley. While the achievements of the actors, actresses, casts, writers and directors were without a doubt the evening's main event, the showstopping gowns that hit the red carpet definitely caught our attention. Scroll through the gallery to see who made our Best Dressed list.