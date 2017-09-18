Menu Menu

Best Dressed: Emmy's 2017

September 18th 2017

  • Claire Foy in Oscar de la Renta
  • Laura Dern in Proenza Schouler
  • Kiernan Shipka in Miu Miu
  • Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein By Appointment
  • Priyanka Chopra in Balmain
  • Viola Davis in Zac Posen
  • Zoe Kravitz in Dior
  • Mandy Moore in Carolina Herrera
  • Sarah Paulson in Carolina Herrera
  • Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren

Last night, the best and brightest stars in television gathered at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the event saw the televised adaption of Margaret Attwood's dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale a big winner on the night as well as Big Little Lies starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.  While the achievements of the actors, actresses, casts, writers and directors were without a doubt the evening's main event, the showstopping gowns that hit the red carpet definitely caught our attention. Scroll through the gallery to see who made our Best Dressed list. 

Claire Foy in Oscar de la Renta.

Laura Dern in Proenza Schouler.

Kiernan Shipka in Miu Miu.

Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein By Appointment.

Priyanka Chopra in Balmain.

Viola Davis in Zac Posen.

Zoe Kravitz in Dior.

Mandy Moore in Carolina Herrera.

Sarah Paulson in Carolina Herrera.

Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren.