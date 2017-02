Last night the film industry's biggest and brightest stars converged on the Royal Albert Hall in London for the 70th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). The Duchess of Cambridge was in attendance and wore a stunning off-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown. English actress Emily Blunt also turned to McQueen for her black tiered gown while Gucci and Dior also proved to be popular red carpet choices. Here we highlight our best dressed women from the event.