Wild Awakening
May 19th 2017
Setting the tone for fall, twinkling tweeds and medallion necklaces lie heavy on the season's typically airy styles. Weave gold into whites and creams for warmth and let tousled, textured trimmings remain raw.
Directed by Viktor Sloth
Styled by Kelly Baldwin
Model: Magdalena Nowicka | Hair stylist: Ania Poniatowska | Photography: Pelle Lannefors | Makeup artist: Toni Malt | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Al Zorah, a project by Solidere International. Special thanks to their team