A Vision of Oscar

Iridescent beading, opaque shapes and a sense of nomadism mingles with the codes of Oscar de la Renta (ODR) for its s/s17 show. The house, which was previously helmed by Peter Copping, will see a new creative direction with Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia this February. Until such time, the brand’s in-house studio offered us a glimpse of the celebrated codes of ODR that we’ve come to love. In this collection, which was created by the 10-membered team silk faille, safari suits and tiered evening dresses breezed down the runway. While the distinct flair of Copping was absent and the excitement of a new direction was noticeably lacking, there were several details that reminded us of why we keep coming back to the brand. Our key takeaway's for s/s17? white bell-shaped silk crepe gown with gold filigree and an exotic pink on off shoulder silk gown which exuded the effortless romanticism so instantly recognisable from the label.