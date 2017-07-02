Tides of Summer

Sentiments of soft fragility spill out into our pre-fall wardrobes. Frills and folds come together in voluminous effect while wide-legged pants and calf length skirts are made for movement. Keep it contemporary with sport-lux logo briefs glimpsed through strategic sheers.

Videography by Dominic Clarke

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Photographer: Chantelle Dosser | Model: Jade McSorley at Established London | Hair stylist: Adam Garland | Makeup artist: Kamila Forini | Photography assistant: Jack Storer | Location: Eastwell Manor, Kent, England. Special thanks to their team.