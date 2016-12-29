ThrowbackThursday: Caught In A Dream

The run up to the New Year is about sheer opulence, extravagant decadence and spectacular elegance. To celebrate, MOJEH takes a look back at one of our most luxurious shoots from Issue 23: Caught In A Dream.

Photographed by Amber Gray | Styled by Guillaume Boulez | Model: Niina at IMG Models | Hair stylist: Nabil Harlow at B Agency | Make-up artist: Megumi Zlatoff at Calliste Agency | Photographer's assistants: Noemie Ferre and Thibaut Marais | Make-up artist's assistant: Maki Ihara | Local production: Olivier Herold | Production: Louis Agency