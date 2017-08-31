Look to Chanel’s robot prints and soft city shorts or Saint Laurent’s new noir to enter in to this trend. Whether it’s an ocean hued head-to-toe swan print with black patent leather trousers or the new city short and machina print, this season’s suits and accessories summon strength, structure and attention to embellishment.

Videography: Farzad Bayat

Photographed by Raphael Delorme | Styled by Kelly Baldwin | ￼Model: Daphne Lehoudi | Hair and makeup: Jiyhe Sim | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Production: MOJEH Magazine