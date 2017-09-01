Scarlet Study

Scarlet, crimson, Persian and even chili pepper make up the rainbow of reds, prevalent throughout autumnal collections. Perfect in packing a punch, keep it feminine with Givenchy’s structured dress or try a medley of textures finished with this season’s utilitarian boots.

Videography: Farzad Bayat

Photographed by Raphael Delorme | Styled by Kelly Baldwin | ￼Model: Daphne Lehoudi | Hair and makeup: Jiyhe Sim | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Production: MOJEH Magazine