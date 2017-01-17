Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Since Hedi Slimane’s departure many in the business questioned which direction the legendary Parisian house would adopt, that is until Anthony Vaccarello stepped in. Though his first collection didn’t veer too far from the sleek rock star aesthetic perfected by his predecessor (intentionally, no doubt) the designer shows an understanding of what makes the brand tick while formulating his own vision in the subtlest of ways. This careful incision by Slimane into the brand’s aesthetic manifested itself in the form of severe shoulder pads on a gold lame dress (which was more glamour than rave), as well as the deep sweetheart neckline of a black top paired with ankle grazing jeans. There is a sense of romanticism without any deprivation of the label’s signature attitude. As witnessed here in the newly released images from the SS17 ad campaign, photographed by Collier Schorr and filmed by Nathalie Canguilhem.