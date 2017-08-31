Powerful Prints
August 31st 2017
Look to Chanel’s robot prints and soft city shorts or Saint Laurent’s new noir to enter in to this trend. Whether it’s an ocean hued head-to-toe swan print with black patent leather trousers or the new city short and machina print, this season’s suits and accessories summon strength, structure and attention to embellishment.
Videography: Farzad Bayat
Photographed by Raphael Delorme | Styled by Kelly Baldwin | ￼Model: Daphne Lehoudi | Hair and makeup: Jiyhe Sim | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Production: MOJEH Magazine