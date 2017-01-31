Making Of Chanel Couture S/S17

While Karl Lagerfeld’s creative direction for the Parisian Maison’s couture collection was tinged with a gossamer layer of nostalgic references, the pieces themselves were fraught with state-of-the-art couture techniques.

Look closer and the seemingly clustered frills on a silk tulle skirt are millions of miniscule camellias, carefully laser-cut from weightless organza. Admiring the mysterious texture of a padded grey power suit? Look closer and it’s a completely new textile crafted solely from ostrich plumes and flat marabou feathers, each cut with surgeon-like precision, painted and hand-sewn onto a base before being covered in a burst of geometric crystals, each displaying a unique colour.

This attention to detail is by no means anything new at Chanel, which is rumoured to be one of the only brands that make a relevant profit from its couture showcases. But, Lagerfeld’s innate ability to combine past and present while staying true to the aesthetic of the House is a continual wonder.