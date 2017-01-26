Jump to Navigation
Haute Couture S/S17: Day Four
January 26th 2017
As Haute Couture week draws to a close we culminate with the round up of day four's offerings.
Maison Valentino: Proposing a largely pared back palette of muted pastel greens, pinks, yellows and lilac, Maison Valentino played it safe with chiffon gowns decorated with tiny garden flower prints. Standout pieces came in the form of gleaming fuchsia pink pleated lame gowns and pretty green pastel trouser suits elevated with a sheer chiffon top and ground grazing cape
Elie Saab: Omar Sharif and Oriental gold made up the inspirational material for this collection of elaborate gowns. Recalling an era of retro glamour pastel blues made us think of Jackie Kennedy while caped midnight blue jumpsuits tricked the eye and offered an alternate option for red carpet glamour
Jean Paul Gaultier: The Eighties reared their head once more through Gaultier’s strong-shouldered silhouettes. Bolero jackets and floral prints ranged from small garden flowers to powerful poppies and Hawaiian hibiscus creating quite a visual cacophony. Signature pant suits in pinstripes, pure white, iridescent tiles and pinstripes made from pleated ribbons made their mark
Zuhair Murad: A marriage of Japanese pyrotechnics and eighties opulence, hemlines were seriously short and adornment levels were high. Thigh high slits and theatrical ruffles met metallic and sculpted shoulders
Viktor & Rolf: Making a conscientious statement with a collection constructed from repurposed scraps from past collections, the dresses were a collage, piecing together fragments from different decades
