The Future's Forgotten

Tweed takes on a futuristic form this winter with barely-there slithers of silver thread shining through intricate weaves. Bring knits into a new-era with glistening, high-shine footwear, head-pieces and thigh-skimming hemlines. Watch the behind-the-scenes video of our October shoot for full details.

Directed by: Dominic Clarke

Styled by: Kelly Baldwin

Photographer: Markus Lambert | Model: Marta Pawlowska | Makeup artist: Jihye Sim | Hair stylist: Davide Barbieri | Styling assistant: Melissa Von Doom | Clothes: Chanel