Into The Future

In the May issue of MOJEH Magazine, we explore the intersection of fashion and technology, which is seemingly leading to profoundly transformative possibilities in garment manufacture. Syrian designer Rami Al Ali is renowned for his awe-inspiring couture creations and intricate embroidery. We chat to the Dubai-based couturier about how machinery has merged with the handmade.

In what way is technology changing fashion design?

Technology is impacting every aspect of our lives and the fashion world is no exception. It has introduced speed, innovation and connectivity to the industry and has been a real game changer over the last decade.

How is technology changing fashion design for the better?

The Internet has introduced a level of connectivity like never before. Now more than ever, a designer understands his or her audience and is better able to cater to their need through their design. Designers also have access to a multitude of tools that enables them to modify and create fabrics like never before.

How is technology changing fashion design for the worse?

Technology spoils its users in a lot of ways. The consumer wants everything then and there, and the Internet has spawned critics who emerge and don’t have any in-depth knowledge of the craft or any formal training. While this is both good and bad, the negative really takes away from the art, with a greater focus on fast fashion and not so much on the technique and workmanship.