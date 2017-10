Monochrome matchings let purposeful styling and expertly executed cuts do the talking in our October fashion story, Colourless Command. Behind the scenes, model Lauren De Graaf, adds personality to the colourless combinations.

Photographer: Danilo Hess | Stylist: Stacey Cunningham | Model: Lauren De Graaf | Makeup artist: Mark Edio | Hair stylist: Menelaos Alevras | Photography assistant: Sam Philippe