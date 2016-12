Kendall Jenner, Lineisy Montero and Sara Sampaio are amongst the freshest faces to ignite the campaign video for Elie Saab’s a/w16 collection. In it the models can be seen showcasing some of the exquisite craftsmanship of the dresses amplified with a new age sense of rock ‘n’ roll cultured through the accents of leather, acid lavender and electric floral prints.