Dior Haute Couture In Tokyo

Artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented eight couture looks for Dior’s Haute Couture spring/summer17 collection, each of which were inspired by Japan’s spectacular sticky sweet cherry blossoms and the illustrious fashion house’s extraordinarily luxurious 1953 archive. Here, we discover the secrets behind these one-of-a-kind and highly coveted creations, which were unveiled in Tokyo, Japan. Expect mouthwateringly tantalising embroidery, plush combinations of fabric and delicate pleating.