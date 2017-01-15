Behind-The-Scenes With Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta's spring/summer17 collection held during Milan Fashion Week last September marked the Italian house's 50th anniversary and Tomas Maier's 15th year as creative director of the brand. Maier chose to focus on creating a collection that exuded luxury, "I wanted to celebrate by staying true to the brand, to the ideas of private luxury that are all about the experience of whoever owns our clothes, bags, shoes, jewellery, everything,” he explained post show. His vision materialised into highly wearable clothes that embodied a timeless and classic aesthetic, think: sophisticated shirtdresses, drop waist trousers, and classic trench coats cut from leather.

The brand teamed up with American photographer Todd Hido to shoot the advertising campaign for the collection which was shot at the Modulightor Building in New York City. The campaign stars Joan Smalls, Hannes Gobeyn, Morten Neilsen, Vittoria Ceretti and legendary style icon Lauren Hutton who also walked in the ss17 show.