Winter Escapes
December 16th 2016
1 min read
Here are MOJEH’s recommended offbeat winter destinations, which are ideal for some much-needed and well-deserved relaxation.
The Winter Warmer
The Dolder Grand
Zurich, Switzerland
Crackling wood fires and snow-covered vistas await visitors at The Dolder Grand. Each December, Zurich transforms into a magical winter wonderland, complete with enchanting markets, steaming mugs of hot chocolate, and ice-skating. Be sure to visit the picturesque Niederdorf quarter, next to the dazzling 50-foot tall holiday tree, which is decorated with 7,000 twinking Swarovski crystals.
The Romantic Escapade
Angsana Balaclava
Mauritius
Sapphire-blue lagoon waters and warm white sand dominate this tropical oasis. Pampering spas and extensive watersport opportunities, which include diving and snorkeling, make for a well-rounded romantic getaway. Kaledoscopic fish dance in the shallow waters and a stroll through the expansive palm-strewn grounds are guaranteed to end at one of many delectable world-class restaurants.
THE INNER-CITY RETREAT
Boscolo Budapest
Budapest, Hungary
Contemporary design and historical architecture seamlessly come together at Boscolo Budapest. This exclusive hotel is dedicated to urban wellness, where you can savour the artistic atmosphere of the Hungarian capital, without compromising on the ultimate in luxury and excellence. Baroque, neoclassical buildings dominate the breathtaking skyline and house the country's abundance of hot springs.
THE BEACH HIDEAWAY
Baros Resort
Maldives
Ideally situated a mere 25 minutes by speedboat from Maldives International Airport, this award-winning boutique resort is perfect for a discreet, personalised holiday this winter. Immerse youself in lush vegetation and sandy beaches in one of the secluded living house-reef villas. Baros is undoubtedly one of the most romantic resorts in the Maldive islands.