Winter Escapes

Here are MOJEH’s recommended offbeat winter destinations, which are ideal for some much-needed and well-deserved relaxation.









The Winter Warmer The Dolder Grand

Zurich, Switzerland

Crackling wood fires and snow-covered vistas await visitors at The Dolder Grand. Each December, Zurich transforms into a magical winter wonderland, complete with enchanting markets, steaming mugs of hot chocolate, and ice-skating. Be sure to visit the picturesque Niederdorf quarter, next to the dazzling 50-foot tall holiday tree, which is decorated with 7,000 twinking Swarovski crystals.









The Romantic Escapade Angsana Balaclava

Mauritius

Sapphire-blue lagoon waters and warm white sand dominate this tropical oasis. Pampering spas and extensive watersport opportunities, which include diving and snorkeling, make for a well-rounded romantic getaway. Kaledoscopic fish dance in the shallow waters and a stroll through the expansive palm-strewn grounds are guaranteed to end at one of many delectable world-class restaurants.











THE INNER-CITY RETREAT Boscolo Budapest

Budapest, Hungary

Contemporary design and historical architecture seamlessly come together at Boscolo Budapest. This exclusive hotel is dedicated to urban wellness, where you can savour the artistic atmosphere of the Hungarian capital, without compromising on the ultimate in luxury and excellence. Baroque, neoclassical buildings dominate the breathtaking skyline and house the country's abundance of hot springs.











