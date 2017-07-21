Travel Bloggers To Follow On Instagram

Up your air miles this summer and get some destination inspiration with the region’s best Instagram travel guides.

Alanoud Badr Instagram Followers: 548k Handle: fozaza Fashion designer, social media influencer and online sensation, this brunette bombshell, Alanoud Badr, travels the world advocating a successful and healthy lifestyle in true luxurious style. She’s often snapped in jaw-droppingly beautiful outfits, both in the Middle East and internationally, because (as a recent image of her slogan T-shirt says) 'GIRLS CAN DO ANYTHING'.

Ghida Arnaout Instagram Followers: 21k Handle: monkyseemonkydo Clinical dietitian and social media manager at Saatchi & Saatchi, Ghida Arnaout first moved to Dubai seven years ago, and started her blog in 2012 to share her love for music and adventure. Ever since, she has been working on promoting health in the Middle East. An avid rock climber, she's often photographed enjoying nature and the outdoors.