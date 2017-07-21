Travel Bloggers To Follow On Instagram
July 21st 2017
0.5 min read
Up your air miles this summer and get some destination inspiration with the region’s best Instagram travel guides.
Instagram Followers: 548k
Handle: fozaza
Fashion designer, social media influencer and online sensation, this brunette bombshell, Alanoud Badr, travels the world advocating a successful and healthy lifestyle in true luxurious style. She’s often snapped in jaw-droppingly beautiful outfits, both in the Middle East and internationally, because (as a recent image of her slogan T-shirt says) 'GIRLS CAN DO ANYTHING'.
Instagram Followers: 21k
Handle: monkyseemonkydo
Clinical dietitian and social media manager at Saatchi & Saatchi, Ghida Arnaout first moved to Dubai seven years ago, and started her blog in 2012 to share her love for music and adventure. Ever since, she has been working on promoting health in the Middle East. An avid rock climber, she's often photographed enjoying nature and the outdoors.
Instagram Followers: 100k
Handle: traveljunkiediary
Four years ago Michelle Karam created an online platform for travellers to share personal wanderlust stories. Inspirational experiences are now regularly published, showcasing the best summer getaways, foodie hangouts and adventure spots. Travel 4 A Purpose is an additional initiative founded by Karam, which connects travellers with responsible charity organisations and animal welfare groups for the philanthropist-orientated globetrotters.