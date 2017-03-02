Menu Menu

Solo Female Travel Tips

March 2nd 2017

  • Avoid the regions closest to Syria and Iraq but otherwise Jordan is a wondrous
  • Sun-kissed beaches dramatic coastlines and excellent mountaineer opportunities
  • Water sport enthusiasts should head to Qatar to kite-surf jet-ski or simply
  • Despite recent political unrest in Egypt the country is not only one of the

Women who travel solo are nothing new; female explorers include the 18th Century voyager Jeanne Baret, American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart and the late anthropologist Margaret Mead.

Holidaying alone can be immensely therapeutic and travelling by yourself can be a much needed opportunity for personal growth and, if you do it right, a scrumptious slice of self-indulgence. Solo trips are all the rage and over the last few years travel companies have targeted female travellers, who are one of the fastest growing sectors of the tourism industry.

Experienced nomad Lisa Eldridge, founder of Girl about the Globe, shares some words of wisdom with MOJEH, so that you’re able to get the most out of your first solo trip.

Look for reviews from other solo travellers. Nowadays, reviews seem to be on virtually every booking site. If you are unsure of which tour to take or where to stay, look at the solo traveller reviews on sites such as Booking.com or Trip Advisor. Look at travel blogs of other women who have travelled to where you want to go, and ask in Facebook communities such as Girls about the Globe for other advice.

Learn some basic self-defense before you go. Not that you’ll likely need it! But it will give you that added confidence if you do find yourself in an unwanted situation.

Check the foreign office advice on where you would like to go. Always check for any areas that may be dangerous and avoid them if you can.

Join a tour such as a walking tour. These are held in most cities, or alternatively stay in social accommodation such as Airbnb so you’re able to meet others.

Pack as light as possible if you are travelling around a lot. Carrying a bulky, heavy bag can really weigh you down when you travel and we never need as much as we think we do. A good rule of thumb is to half everything you want to take.

Listen to your gut instinct. If something feels right, go with it, but if you feel uncomfortable in a situation, remove yourself. Your intuition is your greatest asset when you travel alone. Do your research before you go, keep your wits about you, and make your own informed choices so you will have a trip to remember!

Check out the above gallery for MOJEH's recommended destinations for first time solo travellers in the Middle East.

Avoid the regions closest to Syria and Iraq, but otherwise Jordan is a wondrous country that’ll take your breath away. Petra, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World, will leave you in awe and most people speak English, making it a comfortable destination for new solo travellers.

1 / 4
1 / 4

Avoid the regions closest to Syria and Iraq, but otherwise Jordan is a wondrous country that’ll take your breath away. Petra, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World, will leave you in awe and most people speak English, making it a comfortable destination for new solo travellers.

Sun-kissed beaches, dramatic coastlines and excellent mountaineer opportunities make Cyprus a well-rounded destination. When travelling solo, explore the island itself rather than sticking to the popular tourist towns. Abandoned golden beaches and the remains of medieval castles are not only breathtaking, but ideal locations for some solitary self-reflection.

2 / 4
2 / 4

Sun-kissed beaches, dramatic coastlines and excellent mountaineer opportunities make Cyprus a well-rounded destination. When travelling solo, explore the island itself rather than sticking to the popular tourist towns. Abandoned golden beaches and the remains of medieval castles are not only breathtaking, but ideal locations for some solitary self-reflection.

Water sport enthusiasts should head to Qatar to kite-surf, jet-ski, or simply thrash around in its picturesque waters. There’s also plenty to explore in the traditional marketplace and Museum of Islamic Art. Be sure to catch a session of camel racing; widely known as the traditional sport of the sheikhs, it’s one of the most expensive sports around.

3 / 4
3 / 4

Water sport enthusiasts should head to Qatar to kite-surf, jet-ski, or simply thrash around in its picturesque waters. There’s also plenty to explore in the traditional marketplace and Museum of Islamic Art. Be sure to catch a session of camel racing; widely known as the traditional sport of the sheikhs, it’s one of the most expensive sports around.

Despite recent political unrest in Egypt, the country is not only one of the safer places to visit in the Middle East (when care is taken), but the most culturally rich. The pyramids of Giza and the Valley of The Kings are must-visit attractions, but we recommend sticking to larger cities such as Luxor and Aswan if you’re planning on travelling without a guide.

4 / 4
4 / 4

Despite recent political unrest in Egypt, the country is not only one of the safer places to visit in the Middle East (when care is taken), but the most culturally rich. The pyramids of Giza and the Valley of The Kings are must-visit attractions, but we recommend sticking to larger cities such as Luxor and Aswan if you’re planning on travelling without a guide.