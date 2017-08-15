Out of Office

“Anyone who ever slept aboard a boat understands the calming feeling of waking up to the rocking of the water,” wrote Mona Khalil and Rana Dababneh on their blog, Holidays in Heels. This week, the duo, also founders of luxury travel provider, Pomalo, call their office the Adriatic Jazz, a boat they’ve chartered to cruise the splendid sapphire seas off the Dalmatian Coast for the week, and thankfully the vessel comes with high-speed internet so it’s business as usual. Part of a new breed of digital nomads who embrace the idea that technology can facilitate work from wherever you are - Pomalo gives the pair the perfect excuse to experience the world while maintaining their business and family duties.

“Although we don’t believe that working remotely is good the whole time, and is not for everyone, there’s no denying that the corporate office is disappearing,” muses Khalil. And she’s right. In the US, for example, freelancing is considered to be the new norm with more than 53 million Americans (30 per cent) classifying themselves as such, according to a new, landmark survey conducted by independent researchers, Edelman Berland. Their prediction is that this figure will reach an astounding 50 per cent, or even higher by 2035. In the past, business travel was a flight-in-flight-out agenda but these days the business traveller embraces the opportunity for adventure. Referring to this growing sector as ‘bleisure’, data compiled by Skift Megatrends in 2016 highlighted that nearly all Virgin Atlantic international business travellers (99.5 per cent) look forward to business trips while 96 per cent believe they gain cultural experience and knowledge. Feeding into this trend, tour providers have begun to tap into the leisure time of business travellers, but what if the two were to completely merge? If there’s a chance to be paid for producing content off the coast of Croatia like Dababneh and Khalil, then it seems to be a no-brainer.

For freelancers a lifestyle calibrating travel with earning makes perfect sense, nomadic by nature and coming from a career background that shirked structure of any kind, award-winning photojournalist and tech entrepreneur, Jonathan Kalan made his living documenting the front lines of conflict. Together with Michael Youngblood, a fellow entrepreneur who made his mark on the media industry with his concepts such as Innovations Stories, Kalan founded Unsettled. Their vision was a community inspired not only by their professional experiences but also those of their friends who were designers, developers, explorers and entrepreneurs.

At its crux, Unsettled is a 30-day working retreat that could take place in just about anywhere from Medellín to Barcelona, Cape Town or Bali. More than just an exotic location with strong connectivity, the prospect entices a myriad of mindsets with ages ranging from 22 – 70 and nationalities spanning 40 countries. “We have a lot of applicants from Dubai, which is known to be a transient city,” shares Kalan. “This includes advertising professionals, those in publishing and workers from places like d3 as well as investors and those with flexible schedules.”

Unsettled claims it’s for those who embrace uncertainty and value meaningful human interaction. What makes their retreats particularly alluring is that they offer more than just office facilities with picturesque surroundings- there’s a chance for idea sharing, and progression that might not be possible in the traditional workspace. “A day can conclude with a dinner shared between an Italian lawyer, a US pilot, and a European architect who get together and share ideas and experiences which acts as a catalyst for new and exciting projects,” says Kalan. Channelling a feeling we all encounter, his company takes a negative sentiment and reimagines a state of unsettlement in a positive light. Kalan maintains that at times of transition, travel, and movement we feel most alive, inspired, and receptive to the people and ideas that spark growth. To ensure a progressive dynamic, each guest is personally interviewed and vetted by the company to ensure their persona and work ethic is in line with its ethos.