The London Lowdown
September 11th 2017
1 min read
With London Fashion Week a few days away, MOJEH speaks to three London-based designers to find out the best spots to eat, drink, relax and take in some of the city's eclectic culture.
Nicholas Kirkwood
Eat
At Kitty Fishers in Shepherd’s Market. It’s a tiny restaurant with really delicious, heavy English food. Also Umu, which is a Japanese restaurant, is perfect for a special occasion or a treat.
Drink
I don’t drink coffee, but I love hot chocolate. I go to this place around the corner from my studio on Broadwick Street in Soho called Said - they do the most indulgent hot chocolates.
Relax
Go for a walk through Hyde Park, especially if it’s a nice day.
Soak up some culture
Serpentine Galleries always have fantastic exhibitions on.
Jessica McCormack
Eat
At Scott's in Mayfair, which began life as an oyster bar on Haymarket in 1851, and then moved to Mayfair in the Sixties. It’s a London institution filled with history, but more importantly, it has the best Dover Sole in town.
Grab a healthy juice
At The Mae Deli owned by Deliciously Ella, which is a stone’s throw from my townhouse store.
Drink
At a great little place near my store called Mount Street Deli, it has the best coffee.
Mary Alice Malone and Ray Luwolt of Malone Souliers
Soak up some culture
At The Royal Academy of Arts, and the Tate is phenomenal too.
Eat
At Umu in Mayfair, which is quite understated. Also, Park Chinois, which is a new Chinese restaurant a few streets from where we live.