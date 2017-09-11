The London Lowdown

With London Fashion Week a few days away, MOJEH speaks to three London-based designers to find out the best spots to eat, drink, relax and take in some of the city's eclectic culture.









Nicholas Kirkwood Eat

At Kitty Fishers in Shepherd’s Market. It’s a tiny restaurant with really delicious, heavy English food. Also Umu, which is a Japanese restaurant, is perfect for a special occasion or a treat. Drink I don’t drink coffee, but I love hot chocolate. I go to this place around the corner from my studio on Broadwick Street in Soho called Said - they do the most indulgent hot chocolates. Relax Go for a walk through Hyde Park, especially if it’s a nice day. Soak up some culture Serpentine Galleries always have fantastic exhibitions on.







Jessica McCormack | Scotts | The Mae Deli | Mount Street Deli

Jessica McCormack Eat At Scott's in Mayfair, which began life as an oyster bar on Haymarket in 1851, and then moved to Mayfair in the Sixties. It’s a London institution filled with history, but more importantly, it has the best Dover Sole in town. Grab a healthy juice At The Mae Deli owned by Deliciously Ella, which is a stone’s throw from my townhouse store. Drink At a great little place near my store called Mount Street Deli, it has the best coffee.









Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt | The Tate | Royal Academy of Arts | Umu | Park Chinois