Menu Menu

An Insider's Guide To Portugal

July 10th 2017

  • When visiting Porto be sure to have lunch at Casa de Cha da Boa Nova
  • The Duoro region is stunning especially in the summer One night at the Six
  • Drive or fly south to Lisbon and go for a stroll about the old city There are
  • Comporta is definitely worth a visit The beaches are beautiful a hidden

Fashion designer Ana Teixeira de Sousa divides her time between the Sophia Kah headquarters in London and her family's residence in Portugal's northwestern city of Porto. Known for its blue skies, pristine beaches, rich culture and history, there's beauty to be uncovered at every turn in Porto. In Issue 49 of MOJEH Ana explains why Porto is so special to her and takes us on a tour of her 18th century home. Here, she shares four of her must-visit spots when visiting the stunning European nation.

When visiting Porto, be sure to have lunch at Casa de Cha da Boa Nova.

1 / 4
1 / 4

When visiting Porto, be sure to have lunch at Casa de Cha da Boa Nova.

The Duoro region is stunning, especially in the summer. One night at the Six Senses is a must, as well as a visit to a typical Portuguese estate.

2 / 4
2 / 4

The Duoro region is stunning, especially in the summer. One night at the Six Senses is a must, as well as a visit to a typical Portuguese estate.

Drive or fly south to Lisbon and go for a stroll about the old city. There are great restaurants everywhere, but I always go back to Monte mar in Estoril for incredible fish and seafood.

3 / 4
3 / 4

Drive or fly south to Lisbon and go for a stroll about the old city. There are great restaurants everywhere, but I always go back to Monte mar in Estoril for incredible fish and seafood.

Comporta is definitely worth a visit. The beaches are beautiful; a hidden European paradise.

4 / 4
4 / 4

Comporta is definitely worth a visit. The beaches are beautiful; a hidden European paradise.