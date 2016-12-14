Hidden Gems: London’s Secret Shops

London remains one of the best places in the world to go shopping. It’s home to cutting-edge designers, vintage dens and vast emporiums of quirky wares. There’s no better place to shop, but while everyone’s well aware of this spectacular city’s renowned shopping precincts, London also boasts a multitude of hidden gems. From specialist boutiques to the modish and more offbeat, here are MOJEH’s favourite independent stores that are home to high-end, luxury women’s fashion.

The Shop at Bluebird, Chelsea A long-standing institution in West London, explore the best of the world's most exclusive brands such as Alexander Wang, Chanel and Isabel Marant at The Shop at Bluebird. The iconic, design-led concept store is enviably perched on King's Road, which is widely regarded as one of London's most desirable locations. It's a space for refined extravagance, artistic excellence and beauty. Afterwards, enjoy a drink or bite to eat in the modern European restaurant upstairs.

ANNA, Primrose Hill ANNA was first founded in 1993 by Anna Park, and her boutiques are now littered around the most popular and dramatic enclaves of East Anglia. The flagship store in Primrose Hill was Park’s first in the Greater London area and promotes fresh, innovative style that’s bursting with luxurious colour and dazzling prints. Both national and international labels are carefully hand-picked and sourced to the affluent and modern woman's style, as well as desire.