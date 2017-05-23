Five Reasons to Visit Georgia May 23rd 2017 2.5 min read

Sitting right on Dubai’s doorstep, this much-undiscovered country is the new gem of Eastern Europe.

Nestled between the Caucasus Mountains to the north and the Black Sea to the west, and bordering Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey, until recently many would have been hard pushed to place Georgia on the map. But just a stone’s throw away from Dubai – or a 3.5hr flight – it’s fast making a name for itself as Europe’s newest hot spot. A former member of the Soviet Republic, Georgia has managed to maintain its cultural independence, and the overtly-friendly population are extremely proud of the country which they have built. And it’s not hard to see why. From the meandering streets, parks and churches of its capital Tbilisi, its wealth of breath-taking landscapes, and not to mention its rich tradition steeped in wine-making, there’s literally something to impress every type of traveller. Here are just five of many reasons why you need to add Georgia to your travel bucket-list right now.

Tbilisi

Tbilisi Sitting in the centre of Eastern Georgia in the foothills of the Trialeti range, the capital Tbilisi is quite literally a tale of two cities. Defined by the Old Town to the east and the more modern-day centre to the west, spend a couple of days getting lost among the one of the most strikingly original cities in the world. Anything but organised; there are unique art nouveau buildings, eclectic architecture and secret courtyards at every turn. Start your journey in the Old Town, where its hanging balconies, crumbling walls and streets littered with outdoor cafes will keep you entertained for hours. The legendary Sulfur Baths in Abanotubani are a must-try, too, where you can spend an hour being bathed and scrubbed among the distinctive dome-shaped bathhouse roofs. Dating back to the 10th century, they are built among Persian traditions and the water comes naturally from the earth ranging between 75 – 107 degrees Fahrenheit. One of the city’s most ancient traditions, the water is deemed perfect for curing diseases, the nervous system and insomnia. The city’s modern attractions include the techno club Bassiani, which is located in the maws of a drained swimming pool, the Rike Park Concert Hall and the Bridge of Peace, while the most stunning views of the city can be accessed from the top of the Funicular Railway – a steep cable car that transports you to the Mtatsminda Hill.

Rooms Hotel, is set within an old publishing house in the cultural hub of Vera and wavers between both Georgia and New York

Rooms Hotel Tbilisi Lounge around on one of the plush leather sofas in the dimly lit lobby library on any given evening and you’ll discover straight away that Rooms Hotel is the hangout for the cool kids. Part of the Design Hotels family, and brainchild of casino entrepreneur Temur Ugulava – an expert in fusing contemporary design with traditional elements – Rooms Hotel Tbilisi is set within an old publishing house in the cultural hub of Vera and wavers between both Georgia and New York. When it comes to the spacious rooms, think graphic wallpaper, dark wooden floors, plush velvet curtains and vintage-style telephones. With an almost-throwback vibe, that carries throughout the whole hotel, you’ll find antique rugs, plush couches and stellar statues at every turn. As for the communal areas, that nod-to-retro design is woven into the hotel’s fabric. Breakfast is a delectable spread of everything from matzoni (Georgian yoghurt), fresh fruit, salad, hummus, breads, pastries, and eggs and pancakes made to order. Food is locally-sourced, too, and for lunch and dinner, the kitchen offers New American cuisine that changes weekly. Heading to Georgia in the warmer months? Take a seat on the expansive, yet secluded, terrace, and simply sit and watch the world go by.

Head to the lush mountain range of Kazbegi and you’ll trudge through four seasons in one day. The view from Rooms Hotel Kazbegi

The Mountains While the mountains of Georgia may not have the reputation of the Alps or the Andes – yet - head to the lush mountain range of Kazbegi and you’ll trudge through four seasons in one day. Located in the sleepy mountain town of Stepantsminda, Rooms Hotel Kazbegi makes for the perfect base to explore the medieval-type villages, castles, churches and distinctive tower houses. Take some time out to trek through the natural beauty of the Kazbegi mountain villages up to the serene Gergeti Sameba monastery too, for views that you won’t be forgetting any time soon. Also of note are the remote regions of Khevsureti and Tusheti in the Caucasus Mountains, where lay spectacular medieval villages and small communities that still follow the ancient traditions. With a dramatic mountain backdrop that looks like something out of Game of Thrones, the ruined fortress of Mutso is a must-see, too. For the more active traveller, be sure to check out Tusheti, which has numerous hiking trails that take you through landscapes scattered with wild flowers and trees that are as green as they come.

One of the best ways to get to know Georgia is through its food. Restaurant at Rooms Hotel Tbilsi

Food and drink While Georgians may come across as slightly serious at first, most are extremely kind and welcoming, and more than happy to host groups of tourists for meals at their homes. One of the best ways to get to know Georgia is through its food, and if you haven’t tried a traditional Georgian supra (feast), then you haven’t lived. Prepare to indulge enough bread and cheese to keep you going all year, with the mouth watering khachapuri - the Georgian version of a cheese manakish filled with gooey, melted sulguni cheese, a whole egg yolk and butter – considered a local delicacy. While Erekle Street in Tiblisi is of particular note for its trendy cafes and restaurants, you’ll find mouthwatering dishes on every corner. Add to your order a portion of khinkali – delectable dumplings filled with meat and vegetables – walnut salads, bean stews cooked with fragrant cilantro and tender meat skewers, and simply wash them down with a glass of local red grape, sit back and watch the world go by. Speaking of grape, Georgia is also one of the greater, yet lesser known wine regions, and the charming province of Kakheti, which sits right in the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains, is steeped in an ancient winemaking tradition that is finally starting to catch a buzz. A core part of Georgia’s national identity, all grapes are fermented in the traditional Georgian way – in a qvevri, or a 1000-litre beeswax-coated terra-cotta jar buried in the earth - a tradition that has even made its way onto UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Demna Gvasalia – co-founder of the Vetements fashion collective and current Creative Director of Balenciaga