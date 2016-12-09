The Best Ballets in Europe
December is the time for ballet. From the vibrations of an orchestra tuning up, to the ecstatic final cheers of an audience applauding the beaming company, it is an unforgettable and undeniably festive treat. No other month is so strongly related to fairy tales, folkloric fantasies, romance and family fun. Here are MOJEH's recommended performances from Europe that you should take the time to pirouette to this holiday season.
The Red Shoes, London
A beloved fairy tale and Academy Award-winning film, The Red Shoes by Danish poet and author Hans Christian Andersen has enticed audiences and inspired dancers with its charismatic narrative of obsession and seduction for years. The latest production by English choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne is a captivating performance, brimming with impassioned themes like power and love. Ideal for couples or mature families who enjoy an emotive and thought-provoking ensemble.
Until 29 January, Saddler's Wells Theatre, London
The Nutcracker, Berlin
Celebrate the sheer joy and festive wonder of this year's winter season with a holiday classic. Expect an enthralling and flawless performance from the Staatsballetts Berlin, who successfully deliver a superb production. This year, choreographer Nacho Duato unusually takes the audience back to the year 1913 - the ballet is normally set in the late-19th Century. Duato made the decision to give the dancers more freedom of movement - elegant 20th Century costumes are far more accommodating than the stiff clothing from the previous century.
Until 1 February, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Germany
Jiří Kylián, Paris
Those lucky enough to be travelling to the City of Love this December can catch three works by world-renowned Czech choreographer and industry giant Jiří Kylián. Born in Prague in 1947, Kylián first began dancing when he was just nine-years-old with the Prague National Theatre. Nowadays his spectacular masterpieces are performed by numerous companies and theatres throughout Europe, the most recent being Opera de Paris. His work often explores the impact of and influence behind society's stereotypically gender norms. Anticipate an abstract and contemplative experience.
Until 31 December, Opera de Paris
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Copenhagen
We all know this charming story: At a decadent garden party, an innocuous young girl named Alice falls into a rabbit hole and ends up in Wonderland, where she embarks on an thrilling journey bursting at the seams with bizarre happenings, extreme personalities and playful anarchy. British choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, who originally adapted Alice in Wonderland for the Royal Ballet in London in 2011, instructs the Danish production. A master of trickery and storytelling, Wheeldon will bring his incredible skill and talent to the Royal Danish Theatre.
Until 6 January, The Royal Danish Theatre