Chanel In Capri

While Chanel is revered for its monochromatic charm this newly opened boutique space in Capri offers the brand’s cult-following something altogether new. When in Capri over the summer it’s a must-visit destination.

Located in Italy’s Via Vittorio Emanuele Street; known to house fashion's most iconic names, the store evokes an earthier feel for the brand generated through the clever usage of building materials like terracotta walls and strict geometric lines. The brand's precise approach to details is still powerfully evident, visible within the cream and black stone flooring which mirrors that of the opulently hand painted wall murals, which reimagine the house’s treasured codes; the camellia, lion, wheat and comets.

While the usual décor of Chanel boutiques worldwide are often stark and minimal, this specific venue invites shoppers with welcoming design details such as the cream stone and black granite terrace sheltered by a wooden arbour, adorned with ivy and lemon trees with antique patina in the stores interior.

The store’s décor perfectly accentuates the label’s most covetable new bag; Chanel Gabrielle, which acts as the perfect centrepiece for the store surrounded by the Paris Cosmopolite Metiers d’art collection. An altogether renewed sense of shopping pervades for fans of the much-loved label.