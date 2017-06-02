Bulgari x Bistrot Bagatelle: Diamonds For Dinner

Bulgari, an opulent maison of refined luxury and high jewellery, has released a plethora of deliciously decadent images showcasing their exceptional handcrafted creations. The location? Bistrot Bagatelle, one of Dubai’s most fashionable and exclusive dining destinations.

Known for it’s exquisite culinary craftsmanship, the United Arab Emirates has become a bubbling melting pot in the culinary world, and Bistrot Bagatelle is a leading eatery, boasting a variety of signature dishes that feature a unique spin on French classics.

For those wishing to experience true glamorous this Ramadan, break your fast and celebrate with friends or family with a selection of mouthwateringly scrumptious dishes, every day, from 7pm.