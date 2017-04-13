Yesterday we got a glimpse at the long-awaited Dior, The Art of Colour exhibition fronted by supermodel Bella Hadid. The 20-year-old stunner was in the company of Dior’s creative and image director Peter Philips, the mastermind behind the incredible exhibition. Paying homage to Dior Beauty, largescale images taken from the fashion House's book were mounted against pristine white walls. Dior, The Art of Colour is a retrospective of the extensive and dynamic history of brand, as well as its close relationship with makeup - a partnership that began in 1967, when Christian Dior commissioned Serge Lutens to create a beauty line. Some of the most iconic images from Lutens are documented in the book along with many other stunning shots. The exhibition is currently on display at The Dubai Mall until April 23.