We Were There: Chopard Space Party

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the notoriously decadent Cannes Film Festival, which is currently well underway amidst the luxuriously tranquil landscape of Southern France.

2017 also pays homage to the 20th anniversary of the annual festival’s partnership with beloved high jewellery maison Chopard, which has enjoyed an extravagant romance with the legendary celebration of film and stardom since 1998.

MOJEH Magazine’s editor in chief, Mojeh Izadpanah, attended the opulent jeweller’s highly anticipated Space Party; a futuristic and spectacular soiree that took place at the silver-clad and bustling Port Pierre Canto.

Natural-born performer and style icon Bruno Mars performed for the exclusive 600 plus guests, who partied amongst innovative décor that was especially designed and built for the extraordinary occasion.

Chopard invited the majority of its elite clientele, which included the likes of Julianne Moore, Will Smith, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. “The Cannes Festival is a must for Chopard,” smiled Caroline Scheufele, Chopard co-president. “Each year, I seek to dazzle my guests by offering them an original and unforgettable evening.”

And that she did. During the course of the scrumptious dinner, which was served in a cutting-edge space shuttle, the world’s most beautiful fashion models showcased the latest Red Carpet creations from Chopard. The grand finale featured supermodels Arizona Muse, Winnie Harlow, Isabeli Fontana and Petra Nemcova.

Check out our photo gallery for exclusive party pictures of the star-studded guest list, who celebrated beneath a heavenly canopy studded with thousands of stars.