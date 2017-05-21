Menu Menu

We Were There: Chopard Space Party

May 21st 2017 | Annie Darling

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the notoriously decadent Cannes Film Festival, which is currently well underway amidst the luxuriously tranquil landscape of Southern France.

2017 also pays homage to the 20th anniversary of the annual festival’s partnership with beloved high jewellery maison Chopard, which has enjoyed an extravagant romance with the legendary celebration of film and stardom since 1998.

MOJEH Magazine’s editor in chief, Mojeh Izadpanah, attended the opulent jeweller’s highly anticipated Space Party; a futuristic and spectacular soiree that took place at the silver-clad and bustling Port Pierre Canto.

Natural-born performer and style icon Bruno Mars performed for the exclusive 600 plus guests, who partied amongst innovative décor that was especially designed and built for the extraordinary occasion.

Chopard invited the majority of its elite clientele, which included the likes of Julianne Moore, Will Smith, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. “The Cannes Festival is a must for Chopard,” smiled Caroline Scheufele, Chopard co-president. “Each year, I seek to dazzle my guests by offering them an original and unforgettable evening.”

And that she did. During the course of the scrumptious dinner, which was served in a cutting-edge space shuttle, the world’s most beautiful fashion models showcased the latest Red Carpet creations from Chopard. The grand finale featured supermodels Arizona Muse, Winnie Harlow, Isabeli Fontana and Petra Nemcova.

Check out our photo gallery for exclusive party pictures of the star-studded guest list, who celebrated beneath a heavenly canopy studded with thousands of stars.

Looking breathtakingly beautiful, supermodels Adriana Lima and Winnie Harlow pose at Chopard’s Space Party in dramatic jet-black and plush ruby-red sweetheart gowns.

Looking breathtakingly beautiful, supermodels Adriana Lima and Winnie Harlow pose at Chopard’s Space Party in dramatic jet-black and plush ruby-red sweetheart gowns.

British-Thai actress Araya Hargate looks fabulous in a seductive, yet modest, all-encompassing ivory gown, which is elevated with tanzanite and diamond Chopard earrings.

British-Thai actress Araya Hargate looks fabulous in a seductive, yet modest, all-encompassing ivory gown, which is elevated with tanzanite and diamond Chopard earrings.

Cutting a spectacular silhouette, model Bella Hadid wears a backless floor-length Roberto Cavalli couture gown that features an eye-popping thigh-high split. She pairs with a daring cat-eye liner.

Cutting a spectacular silhouette, model Bella Hadid wears a backless floor-length Roberto Cavalli couture gown that features an eye-popping thigh-high split. She pairs with a daring cat-eye liner.

The Space Party at Port Pierre Canto revealed an incredible performance by special guest musician Bruno Mars.

The Space Party at Port Pierre Canto revealed an incredible performance by special guest musician Bruno Mars.

Chopard’s co-president Caroline Scheufele poses with brunette beauty Arizona Muse who wears a deep purple strapless Elie Saab autumn/winter17 gown with the maison’s jewels.

Chopard’s co-president Caroline Scheufele poses with brunette beauty Arizona Muse who wears a deep purple strapless Elie Saab autumn/winter17 gown with the maison’s jewels.

Red-headed beauty Isabelle Huppert attends Chopard’s Space Party in a rich mustard coloured Nina Ricci ensemble, while Clotilde Courau dons all black.

Red-headed beauty Isabelle Huppert attends Chopard’s Space Party in a rich mustard coloured Nina Ricci ensemble, while Clotilde Courau dons all black.

Isabeli Fontana wears galactic with a touch of diamonds in a dazzling silver metallic mermaid-tailed dress.

Isabeli Fontana wears galactic with a touch of diamonds in a dazzling silver metallic mermaid-tailed dress.

Julianne Moore is seen here with Arizona Muse, who wears Chopard’s high jewellery necklace with pink sapphires, tanzanites and amethysts.

Julianne Moore is seen here with Arizona Muse, who wears Chopard’s high jewellery necklace with pink sapphires, tanzanites and amethysts.

Julianne Moore’s Alexander McQueen dress looks understated yet spectacular, while Isabelle Huppert dons a vintage-inspired look.

Julianne Moore’s Alexander McQueen dress looks understated yet spectacular, while Isabelle Huppert dons a vintage-inspired look.

Kendall Jenner embraces the jeweller’s space theme with a sharp and slicked straight haircut, as well as a sparkly silver Ralph&Russo spring/summer17 couture gown.

Kendall Jenner embraces the jeweller’s space theme with a sharp and slicked straight haircut, as well as a sparkly silver Ralph&Russo spring/summer17 couture gown.

Petra Nemcova wears her tresses up to showcase statement amethyst earrings and a one-shouldered multi-coloured sequined Elie Saab gown.

Petra Nemcova wears her tresses up to showcase statement amethyst earrings and a one-shouldered multi-coloured sequined Elie Saab gown.

Petra Nemcova’s breathtaking dress features an exceptionally high thigh split, that unsurprisingy gets heads turning.

Petra Nemcova’s breathtaking dress features an exceptionally high thigh split, that unsurprisingy gets heads turning.

Rossy de Palma, Caroline Scheufele and Paz Vega showcase Chopard’s extraordinary jewellery during the maison’s Space Party.

Rossy de Palma, Caroline Scheufele and Paz Vega showcase Chopard’s extraordinary jewellery during the maison’s Space Party.

Sara Sampaio hugs friend and fellow clotheshorse Adriana Lima as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of Chopard’s partnership with Cannes Film Festival.

Sara Sampaio hugs friend and fellow clotheshorse Adriana Lima as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of Chopard’s partnership with Cannes Film Festival.

Best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio looked nothing short of incredible in this sheer black ensemble.

Best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio looked nothing short of incredible in this sheer black ensemble.

27-year-old model Tina Kunakey looks truly stunning in an alabaster plunging floor-length gown that perfectly complements her slim frame.

27-year-old model Tina Kunakey looks truly stunning in an alabaster plunging floor-length gown that perfectly complements her slim frame.

Actor Will Smith poses for a picture with Chopard’s co-president Caroline Scheufele in a strikingly handsome jet-black tailored suit.

Actor Will Smith poses for a picture with Chopard’s co-president Caroline Scheufele in a strikingly handsome jet-black tailored suit.

The Swiss maison announced a collaboration with Rihanna earlier this year, entitled The RIHANNA ♥ CHOPARD collection.

The Swiss maison announced a collaboration with Rihanna earlier this year, entitled The RIHANNA ♥ CHOPARD collection.