Watch Paris Jackson In The XX's Music Video

Wearing Tadashi Shoji for the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes, 8 January | Front row at Dior Homme, 21 January | Wearing Tadashi Shoji for the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party, 11 February | Wearing Balmain for Grammy Awards, 12 February | Wearing Yanina Couture for the GLAAD Media Awards, 1 April | Wearing Naeem Khan for the Daily Front Row Awards, 2 April | Wearing Calvin Klein at Met Gala, 1 May

Brown, a daydreaming student, misses the bus and decides to skip school, along with Jackson. They end up at an intimate poolside concert where the musical trio (Jamie Smith, Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim) put on a show.

The band teamed up with longtime fan Raf Simons from Calvin Klein, as well as director/photographer Alasdair McLellan, who headed the videos' artistic direction. Calvin Klein's logo pops up on a sport bra worn by Jackson and there are also pieces from Simons’s autumn/winter17 collection throughout.

