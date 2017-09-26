Things to Try: September

Riviera Brunch, The Restaurant, Address Boulevard

September sees a new social season commence, packed with restaurant openings, outdoor events and new places to perfect our nails. Here, we navigate between the best. What: Riviera Chic Brunch at The Restaurant, Address Boulevard When: September 8 onwards For the first time, Address Boulevard is introducing a brand new sophisticated brunch inspired by the French Riviera. The affair features an ecclectic array of authentic Mediterranean-inspired dishes served to the table consisting of cold and warm delicacies and desserts from the tastiest part of southern European. Highlights include Pissaladiere, a dish that originates from Nice and Bouillabaisse - a traditional Provençal fish stew from the port city of Marseille. To complete the mood, a French band plays popular French songs while patrons can have fun with inflatable Flamingos in the main pool.

Lululemon, Sunset Mall, Dubai

What: Lululemon Run for Your Breakfast, Sunset Beach Jumeirah When: September 30, 6.30am The best way to start the day, spend Saturday morning with Lululemon ambassadors Heidi and Tala, who will take you on a 6km run, sharing tips on how to improve your running style and finishing off with a breakfast on the beach. Meeting point: Sunset Beach, at the start of the beach track. Km 0. This run is for everyone of all levels.

Le Cirque, The Ritz, DIFC

What: Le Cirque opens its doors, Ritz Carlton DIFC When: September onwards Circus-themed Le Cirque is known as a meal-time staple among the New York glitterati and now it's finally arrived in Dubai. Offering an exquisite French-Italian menu and situated in the Ritz Carlton DIFC, the dining experience from taste through to exceptional hospitality is paramount to the restaurant’s notable 40 year heritage. The desserts are a must try as the chef has been sent over straight from New York to craft the menu, including culinary highlights such as the coconut panna cotta and delicious creme brulee. Head there for drinks, lunch or dinner.

Guru Sanjeev Yoga, Jumeirah, Dubai

What: Sanjeev Krishna Yoga launches in Jumeirah, Dubai When: September onwards Renowned yoga coach and healing practitioner, Guruji Sanjeev Krishna is known for his insight, knowledge and extraordinary results that have drawn individuals from all corners of the globe. Having launched the only centre in Dubai to be accredited by the Council of Yoga Accreditation International, Sanjeev Krishna offers a variety of programs, including Hatha Yoga, Yoga Nidra, zero gravity, Kalari – the traditional art of self-defense, detox programs, as well as youth, pregnancy, elderly, couples and therapeutic sessions.

Bedashing Beauty Lounge, City Walk, Dubai